The situation in Benin is “totally under control”, and citizens can return to their regular activities, President Patrice Talon said on Sunday following a coup attempt in the country.

The president of the West African country addressed the nation through the state broadcaster Benin TV, and recalled that a “small group of soldiers… started a mutiny to attack republican institutions and destabilise the nation by challenging the democratic order”.

Talon said he undertook, as president and supreme chief of the armies, the necessary measures to ensure security in the country.

Benin’s president also thanked the army officials who remained “republican and loyal to the country”, and vowed that this attempt “will not go unpunished”.