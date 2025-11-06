ASIA PACIFIC
Seven people trapped in South Korea after power plant collapse
The accident reportedly occurred during preparations to demolish the thermal power plant, which has been out of operation.
Search and rescue operations were underway according to South Korean authorities. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

At least seven people were reported to be trapped after a power plant structure collapsed on South Korea's east coast, the National Fire Agency said.

The collapse occurred around 2 pm (0500 GMT) on Thursday at Korea East-West Power's Ulsan Power headquarters in the southeastern city of Ulsan, authorities said, after a large structure collapsed.

The National Fire Agency said that two people have been rescued, while at least seven others are believed to be trapped and remain unaccounted for.

Search and rescue operations were underway.

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered all ministries to "mobilise all available personnel and equipment, placing top priority on rescuing those trapped."

Residents were also being evacuated from the area, the prime minister's office added.

The accident reportedly occurred during preparations to demolish the thermal power plant, which has been out of operation.

AFP
