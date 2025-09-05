WORLD
3 min read
WHO lifts mpox international health emergency
WHO says mpox is no longer a global emergency, but African nations warn lifting the status too soon risks complacency, funding cuts and resurgence.
WHO lifts mpox international health emergency
WHO ends mpox global emergency after cases fall in DRC and beyond, but Tedros warns the threat isn’t over and response must continue. / AP
September 5, 2025

Mpox no longer represents a global public health emergency, the WHO said Friday, following a steady decline in cases and deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other affected countries.

The World Health Organization declared a "public health emergency of internation concern" (PHEIC) in August 2024 after a two-pronged mpox epidemic broke out, primarily in the DRC.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lifted the status following Thursday's quarterly meeting of the UN health agency's emergency committee on the mpox outbreak.

Tedros told a press conference he had accepted their advice to lift the PHEIC.

"This decision is based on sustained declines in cases and deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in other affected countries, including Burundi, Sierra Leone and Uganda," he said.

"Of course, lifting the emergency declaration does not mean the threat is over, nor that our response will stop," said Tedros, adding that the situation remained a continental emergency in Africa.

Mpox origins

Mpox is caused by a virus from the same family as smallpox. It can be transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed between people through close physical contact.

The disease, which was first detected in humans in 1970 in the DRC, then known as Zaire, causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions, and can be deadly.

It has two subtypes: clade 1 and clade 2.

The virus, long endemic in central Africa, gained international prominence in May 2022 when clade 2 spread around the world, mostly affecting gay and bisexual men.

Recommended

The WHO declared a global health emergency in July 2022, but thanks to vaccination and awareness drives that helped stem the spread, that declaration was lifted in May 2023.

Just a year later, however, a new epidemic broke out, with both the original clade 1a strain and a new strain, clade 1b.

RelatedTRT Global - Mpox remains 'health emergency' in Africa

Mpox still continental health emergency: Africa CDC

Mpox, which has killed hundreds of people in some African countries, still constitutes a continental health emergency, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday, after a consultative group found new surges in many countries on the continent.

In a statement, the Africa CDC said the Emergency Consultative Group, which advises the director general of Africa CDC on mpox, urged that the Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) remain in place to preserve political will, mobilise resources and keep countries on high alert.

The group’s review of the mpox situation indicated that there were surges in countries such as Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Zambia and Tanzania, even when weekly confirmed cases declined by 52 percent.

Fresh introductions of the virus were also reported in Malawi, Ethiopia, Senegal, Togo, Gambia and Mozambique.

“Meeting on September 2 to review the outbreak and assess whether the emergency status should be lifted, the group concluded that maintaining the declaration is essential. Members warned that lifting the status prematurely could trigger complacency, reduce funding and increase the risk of resurgence,” the statement said.

Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games