China and Colombia have signed a joint cooperation plan on the Belt and Road Initiative, state media said on Wednesday after their leaders met in Beijing.

Burgeoning commerce in recent years has helped grow Beijing's influence in Latin America and the Caribbean, a region of strategic significance for the United States.

China is Colombia's second-largest trading partner after the United States, which it recently displaced as Colombia's largest source of imports.

China is ready to import more high-quality products from Colombia, back its firms in investing and doing business there and join in infrastructure construction, President Xi Jinping told counterpart Gustavo Petro, the Xinhua news agency said.

‘$9.2 billion in credit’

Colombia's foreign ministry on Wednesday hailed a "historic" deal with China.