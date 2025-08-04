Relentless monsoon rains have unleashed chaos across East Asia, displacing thousands and claiming lives in South Korea, China, and Taiwan.
In South Korea's southern regions, more than 2,500 residents were evacuated amid flash floods and landslides.
A total of 2,523 people took refuge across six major southern cities and provinces — Busan, Gwangju, South Chungcheong, South Jeolla, North Gyeongsan and South Gyeongsang — due to the rains, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
The southwestern county of Muan was the hardest hit, receiving 289.6 millimeters (11.4 inches) of rain from midnight Sunday to Monday morning.
A man in his 60s was found dead in a stream in Muan, but authorities said they were trying to determine whether the death was related to the rains.
The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast heavy rains nationwide, with downpours set to continue in South Gyeongsang and adjoining areas.
The rain has helped bring relief from ongoing heat waves with alerts lifted in some areas, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 29C to 34C (84.2F to 93.2F).
Deadliest deluge to hit Beijing
Meanwhile, Beijing warned residents in its mountainous suburbs to brace for another round of heavy rainfall, a week after catastrophic floods killed dozens in the deadliest deluge to hit the Chinese capital since 2012.
Up to 200mm (7.9 inches) of rain could hit parts of Beijing over a six-hour period from midday, weather forecasters warned.
The alert comes as authorities rush to reinforce ageing flood defences, fine-tune weather forecasts and update evacuation plans amid reports of bodies being pulled from raging flood waters across the country, including at least three at a flooded wellness camp in Hebei province.
Late last month, at least 44 people died in Beijing after days of heavy rains. Most of the dead were people unexpectedly trapped by rapidly rising waters at a nursing home in Miyun district on the city's northeastern outskirts. The fatalities led authorities to admit to shortcomings in their contingency plans for extreme weather.
Record-breaking rainfall in Taiwan
In Taiwan, storms dumped more than two metres of rain in parts of the country over the past week, killing four people and triggering floods and landslides in central and southern areas, authorities said.
“The week of bad weather left four people dead, three missing, and 77 injured”, a disaster official, said.
"We rarely encounter a disaster of this scale," Premier Cho Jung-tai said during a visit to a flood-hit area in the southern Tainan City on Monday. "From Typhoon Danas up to now, we've faced nearly a month of continuous and heavy rainfall."
Torrential rain has lashed swathes of the island since July 28, forcing nearly 6,000 people to seek shelter, damaging roads, and shuttering offices.
The unusually heavy downpours were caused by a low-pressure system and strong southwesterly winds, Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecaster Li Ming-siang said.
The average rainfall across the island last month was the highest for July since 1939, the CWA said.
The state weather forecaster expects the rain to ease in the coming days.