Unexploded ordnance in Gaza poses "enormous" risks for displaced people returning home during the US-led ceasefire, the NGO Handicap International warned, calling for the entry of equipment needed for demining operations.

"The risks are enormous — an estimated 70,000 tonnes of explosives have been dropped on Gaza since the start of the war," said Anne-Claire Yaeesh, the organisation's director for the Palestinian territories.

Handicap International specialises in mine clearance and assistance to victims of anti-personnel mines.

Unexploded ordnance, ranging from undetonated bombs or grenades to simple bullets, has become a common sight across Gaza during the two-year Israeli genocidal war.

"The layers of rubble and levels of accumulation are extremely high," Yaeesh said.