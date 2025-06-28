WORLD
2 min read
Terrorist attack kills 13 soldiers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
At least 24 others, including 14 civilians, were wounded in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months.
Terrorist attack kills 13 soldiers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Suicide bomber kills 13 soldiers in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. / Reuters
June 28, 2025

At least 13 Pakistani soldiers were killed and dozens wounded, including civilians, in a suicide bombing in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, local media reported.

The attack was carried out on an army convoy in Khadi Market, Mir Ali, according to a local media outlet, Khyber Chronicles, citing security sources on Saturday.

Security officials said the coordinated attack occurred when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near a bomb disposal unit vehicle from the 22nd Frontier Force Regiment.

"A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy," said a local government official in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"The explosion also caused the roofs of two houses to collapse, wounding six children," a police officer posted in the district told AFP.

The attack was claimed by a faction of the terrorist group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

At least 24 personnel, including 14 civilians, were also wounded in the attack.

Recommended

The attack is one of the deadliest single-day attacks on security forces in recent months in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

So far, the Pakistan Army has yet to release a statement on the attack.

Following recent attacks on forces in the Waziristan, Khyber, and Kurram districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan's military has stepped up intelligence-based operations in the province.

Islamabad accuses Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, who are allegedly based in Afghanistan, of carrying out terrorist attacks in Pakistan, while Kabul denies that such attacks are launched from its soil.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump's general hails 'phenomenal' Pakistan, says US-India relations can't cost ties with Islamabad

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit