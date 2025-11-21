ASIA PACIFIC
Dozens dead, missing in Indonesia landslides as search intensifies
Separately, flooding in southern Thailand affects nearly 45,000 people, prompting authorities to declare seven districts as emergency disaster zones.
30 confirmed dead in weekend landslides in Indonesia, as searches for 21 missing continue / AP
November 21, 2025

Thirty people have been confirmed dead in landslides in two regions of Indonesia's Central Java, and searches for 21 missing people continued, local media reported on Friday.

According to Kompas TV, the rescue team in Pandanarum, Banjarnegara regency, has confirmed the deaths of 10 people, with another 18 still missing following the landslide on November 15.

The search was conducted manually and with the help of sniffer dogs, the media reported, adding that 17 pieces of heavy equipment were deployed to excavate the soil that had buried dozens of houses.

Meanwhile, in Majenang district, Cilacap regency of Central Java, the search team found 20 bodies, while three people are still missing following the landslide last week, according to Merah Putih news.

“We are making every effort to find the three victims who are still being searched for,” said National Search and Rescue Agency Chief Air Marshal Mohammad Syafii.

Separately, severe flooding, caused by monsoon rains, affected 159 villages and 17,000 households in Songkhla, southern Thailand, on Friday, according to the Matichon news website.

The disaster affected 44,958 people, with no deaths or injuries reported, it said, adding that seven districts have declared emergency disaster zones.

