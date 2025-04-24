Following a thaw in bilateral relations in recent months, Bangladesh has reiterated its demand that Pakistan pay $4.52 billion in reparations and extend a formal apology for the alleged atrocities committed in the war of 1971.

Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh were one country from 1947 to 1971 when India midwifed the latter’s birth at the end of a full-fledged war that killed between 300,000 and 500,000 people. The Bangladeshi government puts the figure at three million.

Bangladesh made the demand, along with a ‘ request ’ for repatriating hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis stranded in refugee camps in Bangladesh for over five decades, as foreign secretaries of the two countries met in Dhaka last week in the first high-level diplomatic engagement in 15 years.

Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin said the demand for $4.5 billion is for long-pending foreign aid, unpaid provident funds, savings instruments, and $200 million given by international donors for the 1970 cyclone.

Islamabad has long avoided addressing the issues of reparations and a formal apology for the alleged crimes dating back to 1971.

This time, however, Pakistan has at least “symbolically” agreed to discuss these issues, says Dr Moonis Ahmar, professor of international relations at the University of Karachi, who previously served as Asia Fellow at the University of Dhaka.

“But it doesn't mean that Pakistan will accept those demands,” he tells TRT World.

Apology, of sorts

Dhaka has been asking Pakistan for a proper apology for the events of 1971 for more than five decades. Islamabad extended coded apologies on at least two different occasions over the same period.

The first ‘apology’ came as part of an agreement in April 1974 where Islamabad said it “condemned and deeply regretted any crimes that may have been committed”.

The 1974 pact, signed by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India, led to the release of 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war held in Bangladesh. The agreement included then Pakistan premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s appeal to the people of Bangladesh to “forgive and forget the mistakes of the past”.

At the time, The New York Times reported that Pakistan's apology was “not so straightforward as Bangladesh had demanded”, even though the consensus among Bangladeshi officials was that Pakistan had “plainly acknowledged” the past excesses.

The second instance where the Pakistan government came close to apologising came in 2002 when then president General Pervez Musharraf “implicitly apologised” for the acts of violence committed in the run-up to the creation of Bangladesh.

Musharraf’s expression of “regret” during an official visit was far from a categorical apology, even though the Bangladeshi government welcomed it at the time.

While visiting a war memorial near Dhaka, Musharraf left a handwritten note in the visitors' book, saying : “Your brothers and sisters in Pakistan share the pain of the events in 1971… The excesses committed during the unfortunate period are regretted.”

The case for reparations

Reparations are compensation measures that countries take to address historical injustices, like war crimes, through money, land, or symbolic acts such as formal apologies. For example, the post-apartheid government of South Africa paid $85 million to 16,397 people to atone for its apartheid crimes.

International law does not mandate reparations for historical wrongs unless explicitly agreed upon through treaties or other binding agreements.

Even if Pakistan was to show flexibility on the issue, the Bangladeshi demand for reparations to the tune of $4.5 billion seems unrealistic to many. The amount is more than one-quarter of the total foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan.

According to Zahed Ur Rahman, a Dhaka-based academic and political commentator, the value of reparations would be “much higher” if it was adjusted for inflation.