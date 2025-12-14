More than 100,000 children have been displaced by the latest escalation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, UNICEF has said, warning the numbers are expected to rise as violence spreads.

Since December 1, intense fighting has uprooted more than 500,000 people, with children accounting for over 100,000 of those displaced in South Kivu alone, the UN agency said in a statement released on Sunday.

It said that since December 2, hundreds have been killed in the fighting, and children have been among the victims, with four students killed, six injured, and at least seven schools attacked or damaged.

The rapid escalation has forced hundreds of thousands of children and families to flee within Congo and into neighboring Burundi and Rwanda, it added.

Many people fleeing the violence have crossed into Burundi, with over 50,000 new arrivals reported between December 6 and 11, nearly half of them children, UNICEF said, adding that the numbers are expected to rise as more displaced are identified.

“Children must never pay the price of conflict,” it urged.

Breaching Washington Accords

M23 rebels have recently advanced across several areas of the South Kivu province despite the Congo-Rwanda agreement signed in Washington.