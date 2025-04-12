At least eight people were killed and 21 others wounded Saturday when a bus hit a landmine in northeast Nigerian Borno state, the epicentre of militant violence, the state governor said.

Boko Haram is suspected of having planted the landmine on the 100-kilometre (about 62 miles) highway linking state capital Maiduguri and the town of Damboa, said Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The Damboa-Maiduguri highway had seen a lull in landmine explosions targeting motorists in the last year, said Zulum. Troops fighting the militants closed it for a month for security reasons.

The militants were able "to come and plant an IED (improvised explosive device) because of lack of vehicular movement along the road", said Zulum.

"We shall ensure that movement from Maiduguri to Damboa continues, this will not deter us from following the road," he added.

Boko Haram and rival ISWAP (Daesh West Africa Province) have been launching sporadic ambushes on convoys.

They have increasingly resorted to planting landmines on highways after being pushed out of swathes of territory they once controlled.