WORLD
2 min read
Venezuela to deploy 15,000 troops to the Colombian border
The move comes after the US increased the bounty on President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela to deploy 15,000 troops to the Colombian border
Venezuela to deploy 15,000 troops to Colombian border / AP
August 25, 2025

Venezuela's interior minister announced on Monday that 15,000 troops would be deployed to the western states of Zulia and Tachira, which border Colombia.

Diosdado Cabello said the deployment's goal is to "ensure peace" and combat criminal groups in the region. The operation will utilise aviation, drones and a "riverine deployment" to protect the border.

The move follows a recent increase in tensions, including the US doubling the reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million and the deployment of US forces to the Caribbean.

Cabello urged Colombian authorities to "do their part" by removing anyone who attempts to commit crimes in the border area.

"Anyone who has relations with criminals, with criminal gangs, should assume their responsibility, and we will assume ours," he warned.

Recommended

"If our people can be sure of anything, it's that we will make every effort in that area, and the 15,000 men will have the full support of the police forces. This is a joint effort. I assure you that right now, there are operations, and we are destroying some (criminal) camps."

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez denied US accusations that Venezuelan forces are cooperating with Colombian guerrillas to traffic cocaine. This was in response to comments made by US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrator Terry Cole, who claimed Venezuela was helping Colombian guerrillas supply Mexican cartels with record amounts of cocaine destined for the US.

The Venezuelan government's actions come amid heightened tensions with the US over planned American military manoeuvres in the Caribbean aimed at combating drug trafficking. The US accuses Maduro of leading the "Cartel of the Suns," a drug-trafficking organisation. Cabello and Maduro deny the existence of the cartel.

In a show of support for the US, France has also decided to increase its surveillance in the Caribbean by sending more ships to its overseas territory of Guadeloupe.

RelatedTRT Global - Venezuela rallies militia volunteers in response to US 'threat'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict