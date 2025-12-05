WAR ON GAZA
UNGA adopts resolution to renew UNRWA mandate for 3 years
The resolution saw 151 votes in favour, with 10 votes against and 14 abstentions.
UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land. / Reuters
December 5, 2025

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

During a vote held on Friday at the General Assembly, the resolution received 151 votes in favour, 10 against, and 14 abstentions.

Welcoming the decision to renew its mandate, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on X that the decision "reflects the broad solidarity of people across the world with Palestine Refugees."

"It is also an acknowledgement of the international community's responsibility to support the humanitarian + human development needs of Palestinian refugees pending a just & lasting solution to their decades-long plight," he said.

Lazzarini also urged that the decision "be translated into a genuine commitment & matching resources to ensure the mandate is fulfilled."

Members who voted against include the US, Israel and Hungary. The 14 countries abstaining include Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

The UN agency has been facing severe financial difficulties since Israel launched a defamation campaign against UNRWA, claiming that staff members were involved in the October 7 surprise blitz.

Despite UNRWA's requests that the Israeli government provide information and evidence to back up the allegations, the agency has received no response. Following Israel's accusations, several key donor nations, including the US, suspended or paused funding.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
