Up to 16 houses were destroyed, while others remain under threat, as bushfires swept through the Mid North and Central Coasts of New South Wales on Saturday, prompting emergency warnings.

The state's Rural Fire Service said "an emergency warning is in place for the Nimbin Road Koolewong area due to a bush fire burning in a southerly direction behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street," urging people in the area of Nimbin Road, Glenrock Parade, Lara St and Nimala Ave to leave immediately.

Koolewong is a suburb on the Central Coast of the state, some 87.7 kilometres (54.4 miles) from Sydney.

The fire service also issued another emergency warning for the Baerami, Baerami Creek, Widden, Yarrawa and Kerrabee areas due to a large bush fire, urging residents to bunker in if they have not yet left, as it is "now too late to leave."