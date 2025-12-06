CLIMATE
Bushfires sweep through eastern Australia, destroying homes and forcing evacuations
Strong winds and heat fuel bushfires across New South Wales Central Coast, forcing evacuations and cutting train lines in affected areas.
Authorities warn that more homes remain under threat from the fires. [File photo] / Reuters
December 6, 2025

Up to 16 houses were destroyed, while others remain under threat, as bushfires swept through the Mid North and Central Coasts of New South Wales on Saturday, prompting emergency warnings.

The state's Rural Fire Service said "an emergency warning is in place for the Nimbin Road Koolewong area due to a bush fire burning in a southerly direction behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street," urging people in the area of Nimbin Road, Glenrock Parade, Lara St and Nimala Ave to leave immediately.

Koolewong is a suburb on the Central Coast of the state, some 87.7 kilometres (54.4 miles) from Sydney.

The fire service also issued another emergency warning for the Baerami, Baerami Creek, Widden, Yarrawa and Kerrabee areas due to a large bush fire, urging residents to bunker in if they have not yet left, as it is "now too late to leave."

Train lines passing through affected areas have also been cut off, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

According to the senior meteorologist Dean Narramore, the area is seeing high temperatures and strong and gusty winds, "which is a perfect combination for fires to develop and grow if they do get going."

RelatedTRT World - Massive land burn as wildfires sweep across southeastern Australia
SOURCE:AA
