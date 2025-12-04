Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India this week is emerging as a key moment in New Delhi’s diplomacy, as both sides seek to reinforce defence and energy ties at a time of shifting global alignments and growing pressure from the West.

Putin arrives on Thursday for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, his first visit since 2021 and the start of the Ukraine war. Analysts say the two-day trip will test India’s efforts to balance its long-standing partnership with Moscow against intensifying demands from Washington under US President Donald Trump.

The two sides are expected to discuss an “ambitious agenda” spanning defence, energy, nuclear cooperation, payment mechanisms, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

“This visit is the most important for India in 2025,” defence analyst Pravin Sawhney told Anadolu. “It is a well-rounded trip by a country which has traditionally been India’s friend, and at a time like this when the world is going through changes that are extremely significant.”

Praveen Donthi, a political analyst, said the visit allows both sides to “reaffirm their special relationship amid intense pressure on India from President Trump with punitive tariffs.”

Akriti Vasudeva Kalyankar, a fellow at the Stimson Center’s South Asia Program, said the visit signals a more settled phase in India’s policy toward Moscow.

“Putin’s first visit to India in four years indicates that the debate in Indian foreign policy on Russia has largely been settled, with Moscow emerging as a new economic partner and a convenient defence collaborator that is more willing to transfer technology even if it is not the most advanced,” she told Anadolu.

Defence and strategic agreements

Defence is expected to dominate the summit, with India seeking to advance procurement of systems such as the S-400 mobile surface-to-air missile system and potentially the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets.

Sawhney said defence is an extremely important issue for India at the moment “because a lot of lessons have been learned” in its recent brief armed conflict with Pakistan in May.

Moscow, he added, has offered fifth-generation aircraft, production lines, technology transfers and additional joint projects.

Ahead of the summit, Moscow ratified the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS), which will also be discussed. Under the pact, the two countries will grant each other access to military facilities for refueling, repairs and supplies.

Analysts say it signals Russia’s growing focus on the Indian Ocean and could give New Delhi a foothold in Russia’s Arctic and Northern Sea Route operations.

Energy, nuclear cooperation and trade

India’s energy ties with Russia also remain central to the summit, as New Delhi faces mounting pressure from Trump to halt purchases of Russian oil.

The visit also follows Trump’s assertion in October that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “assured” him India would stop buying Russian oil “within a short period of time” – remarks Delhi did not confirm.

An Indian government spokesperson later said discussions were ongoing, stressing that import decisions “are guided entirely by the need to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario.”

Russia is currently India’s largest oil supplier, though volumes have declined following US sanctions on Russian firms.

Oleg Ignatov of the International Crisis Group said India cannot easily replace Russian crude.

“India relies on discounted Russian oil for both domestic consumption and exports,” he told Anadolu. “It cannot find an alternative at this scale.”