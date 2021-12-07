POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Putin Meets Modi As Russia and India Tighten Ties
27:00
World
Putin Meets Modi As Russia and India Tighten Ties
India's close ties with Russia go back decades, but more recently New Delhi has been cozying up to Washington, one of Moscow's biggest adversaries. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Putin face to face for the first time since 2019. Putin and Modi signed a slew of trade and defence deals in the Indian capital, further boosting their bilateral ties. But will a closer partnership with Moscow hurt New Delhi's relationship with Washington? Guests: Ajai Shukla Retired Indian Army Colonel and Journalist Uday Bhaskar Retired Indian Commodore Tatiana Belousova Jindal School of International Affairs Assistant Professor
December 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?