World Share

Putin Meets Modi As Russia and India Tighten Ties

India's close ties with Russia go back decades, but more recently New Delhi has been cozying up to Washington, one of Moscow's biggest adversaries. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Putin face to face for the first time since 2019. Putin and Modi signed a slew of trade and defence deals in the Indian capital, further boosting their bilateral ties. But will a closer partnership with Moscow hurt New Delhi's relationship with Washington? Guests: Ajai Shukla Retired Indian Army Colonel and Journalist Uday Bhaskar Retired Indian Commodore Tatiana Belousova Jindal School of International Affairs Assistant Professor