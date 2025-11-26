WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
EU registers citizens' initiative seeking suspension of EU-Israel Association Agreement
Organisers say Israel is violating international law and urge Commission to act.
EU registers citizens' initiative seeking suspension of EU-Israel Association Agreement
The Commission says registration "does not imply it confirms the factual correctness of the initiative." / AP
November 26, 2025

The European Commission has registered a European Citizens’ Initiative calling for the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement over Israel’s violations of international law.

The organisers were represented by Malin Bjork, a former member of the European Parliament.

In a statement, the Commission said that while the conditions for registration had been fulfilled, this "does not imply that the Commission in any way confirms the factual correctness of the content of the initiative."

It added: "The content of the initiative only expresses the views of the group of organisers and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of the Commission."

The organisers said Israel is responsible for an "unprecedented" level of killing and injury of civilians, large-scale displacement and the systematic destruction of hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza.

They also cited a blockade of humanitarian aid that they said could amount to starvation as a method of war.

They argued that Israel is in breach of multiple rules and obligations under international law and has failed to prevent the crime of genocide as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Yet the European Union has still not suspended its association agreement with Israel, which is the cornerstone of EU-Israel bilateral trade, economic and political cooperation," they said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations

The organisers added that EU citizens "cannot tolerate" maintaining an agreement that contributes to legitimising and financing a state they accuse of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes.

"Therefore, we call on the Commission to put forward the proposal to the (European) Council for the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement," they said.

The European Citizens’ Initiative provides EU citizens with a mechanism to propose new legislation and influence EU policy.

To launch an initiative, supporters must collect at least one million signatures from at least seven EU member states within 12 months.

If successful, the European Commission must examine the proposal and outline its next steps.

Israel killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance