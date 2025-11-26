The European Commission has registered a European Citizens’ Initiative calling for the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement over Israel’s violations of international law.

The organisers were represented by Malin Bjork, a former member of the European Parliament.

In a statement, the Commission said that while the conditions for registration had been fulfilled, this "does not imply that the Commission in any way confirms the factual correctness of the content of the initiative."

It added: "The content of the initiative only expresses the views of the group of organisers and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of the Commission."

The organisers said Israel is responsible for an "unprecedented" level of killing and injury of civilians, large-scale displacement and the systematic destruction of hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza.

They also cited a blockade of humanitarian aid that they said could amount to starvation as a method of war.

They argued that Israel is in breach of multiple rules and obligations under international law and has failed to prevent the crime of genocide as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Yet the European Union has still not suspended its association agreement with Israel, which is the cornerstone of EU-Israel bilateral trade, economic and political cooperation," they said.