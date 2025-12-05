At least 79 civilians, including 43 children, were killed and 38 others injured in a drone strike carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in South Kordofan, Sudanese authorities said.

In a statement, the South Kordofan state government said four women were among the victims in Thursday’s attack on the city of Kalogi in western Sudan.

It said the drone fired four missiles into a kindergarten, a hospital and densely populated residential areas, describing the incident as a "heinous crime" committed by the RSF-allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Authorities had initially reported eight fatalities, including six children and a teacher, before the death toll climbed to 79.

They called on the international community and human rights groups to take a firm stance against the attacks, designate the RSF as a "terrorist organisation," and hold its allies accountable for what they described as "inhumane crimes."

Related TRT World - ‘Unbearable conditions’: Inside Sudan’s rapidly failing health system

UN condemnation

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) condemned the drone strike as "a horrific violation of children’s rights."

It said more than 10 children aged between five and seven were among the victims.