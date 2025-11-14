US President Donald Trump has told law enforcement chiefs to investigate links between Jeffrey Epstein and ex-US president Bill Clinton.

Under mounting pressure from the release of a new trove of Epstein emails, Trump also demanded the Justice Department and FBI probe banking giant JPMorgan Chase and ex-Harvard president Larry Summers, who served as Clinton's treasury secretary.

The 79-year-old Republican accused Democrats of pushing the "Epstein hoax" after emails emerged in which the disgraced financier suggested Trump "knew about the girls" and spent hours with one of the victims at his house.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing, but questions about his long friendship with Epstein have dogged him since his return to the White House in January.

Epstein died in prison in 2019, by suicide, authorities ruled, before he could face trial on federal sex charges. But questions over his alleged masterminding of a sex ring where powerful men were provided with underaged girls have only mounted.

Trump said on Truth Social on Friday that he would be asking Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions.

"Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his 'Island.'"

Bondi said that the Justice Department would "pursue this with urgency and integrity" and named senior New York prosecutor Jay Clayton to "take the lead" on Trump's request.

'Damning information'

The move comes despite the fact that the FBI and Justice Department said in a memo in July that they had not uncovered evidence that would justify an investigation of uncharged third parties.

That memo also sparked a huge backlash in Trump's MAGA movement after it said a "client list" Bondi claimed to have been reviewing did not in fact exist.

Democratic former president Clinton has long faced scrutiny over his ties to Epstein and flew on his private plane, although he too has never been accused of wrongdoing in the scandal.

Epstein said that Clinton had "never ever" been to his notorious private island in the Caribbean, according to several emails in the latest trove dating from 2011 and viewed by AFP.

There was no immediate comment from Clinton, Summers, or Hoffman, the founder of professional networking app LinkedIn.