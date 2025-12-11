WORLD
2 min read
Russia ready to offer written security guarantees, denies 'aggressive plans' toward NATO, EU: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accuses West of trying to 'exploit' Ukraine war to 'divert attention' from other crucial issues like Palestine
Russia ready to offer written security guarantees, denies 'aggressive plans' toward NATO, EU: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks in a session in Moscow, Wednesday, December 10 2025. / AP
December 11, 2025

Russia on Thursday reiterated it has no "aggressive plans" against NATO or EU members, and that it is ready to guarantee this in writing.

“We have no aggressive plans, as President [Vladimir Putin] has clearly stated, against either NATO or EU members. We are prepared to formalize the corresponding guarantees in writing, in a legal document. Naturally, on a collective, reciprocal basis,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while addressing a roundtable discussion in Moscow with ambassadors and representatives of international organisations.

Lavrov said recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow resolved the “misunderstandings and miscommunications” between the two countries that arose after the Alaska summit in August.

He added that the Russian side continues to build on the understandings reached with Washington at the summit, as part of which he said they conveyed “additional proposals” regarding collective security guarantees.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Moscow will retaliate if Europe deploys troops to Ukraine or seizes Russian assets: Lavrov

“We understand that discussions on security guarantees cannot be limited to Ukraine alone,” he said.

Lavrov said Russia is ready to consider all available proposals “formulated in a collective context” that will lead to the conclusion of legally binding agreements, expressing: “We don't want one crisis to be immediately followed by another.”

He also accused Western countries of trying to “exploit” the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war to “divert attention” from “other crucial issues” facing the global community, including Palestine.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia