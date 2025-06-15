Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the United States to protest what organisers called the Trump administration’s authoritarian shift, billionaire-first politics, and crackdown on immigrants.

Protests were held in all 50 states, with organisers calling it the largest national mobilisation since Trump returned to office in January. Demonstrators carried signs reading “No Kings,” “No crown for the clown,” and “The Trump fascist regime must go now!” echoing a coordinated message rejecting perceived authoritarianism.

The protests stood in stark contrast to a military parade in Washington, held to mark the founding of the US Army — and coinciding with Trump’s 79th birthday. Critics described the $45 million parade as a “vanity display” and questioned the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops and Marines to cities like Los Angeles, where local officials had objected.

“I’m here today to tell the world we don’t have kings in America. In America, the law is king,” said Ilene Ryan, a demonstrator in Boston.

In New York, tens of thousands braved pouring rain to march down Fifth Avenue to the sound of drums and chants of “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!” Actors Susan Sarandon and Mark Ruffalo were spotted among the drenched crowd.