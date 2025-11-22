ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE ACTION
2 min read
EU rejects Brazil’s COP30 draft as fossil fuel row threatens to derail summit
European Union calls Brazil's proposed agreement "unacceptable" as negotiations stretch beyond deadline and fears grow of collapsed summit.
EU rejects Brazil’s COP30 draft as fossil fuel row threatens to derail summit
Consensus among nearly 200 nations is required for a deal, in a summit held without the United States after President Donald Trump shunned the event. / AA
November 22, 2025

The European Union has rejected a new draft agreement put forward by host nation Brazil, as a bitter dispute over whether to include any reference to fossil fuels in the COP30 final text threatened to upend the UN climate summit.

After nearly two weeks of talks in the Amazonian city of Belem, the draft released by Brazil on Friday omitted both the phrase "fossil fuels" and the word "roadmap" — a term President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had previously championed.

Securing a deal is seen as crucial to accelerating cuts to emissions driving extreme weather and demonstrating that global cooperation can still function.

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said the text was "unacceptable" and warned the summit risked ending with no agreement.

"I am saying it with a heavy heart, but what is now on the table is clearly no deal," he told reporters.

Negotiations without result

RECOMMENDED

Thirty-six countries — a group including wealthy states, emerging economies and small island nations — had written to Brazil warning they would reject any outcome that failed to include a clear plan to move away from oil, coal and gas.

France’s ecological transition minister, Monique Barbut, said Russia, Saudi Arabia, coal-dependent India and "many" emerging countries were resisting the language.

Arunabha Ghosh, a special envoy for South Asia, pushed back against "finger pointing," saying all parties needed space to safeguard energy security and ensure a just transition.

Consensus among nearly 200 nations is required for a deal, in a summit held without the United States after President Donald Trump shunned the event.

The rejected draft called for a "manyfold increase" in financial support for developing countries and urged "efforts to triple adaptation finance" by 2030.

But divisions remained, including over the inclusion of trade measures — particularly Europe’s new Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism — which developing nations say could damage their export revenues.

RelatedTRT World - Why is Türkiye determined to host COP31?
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package