The European Union has rejected a new draft agreement put forward by host nation Brazil, as a bitter dispute over whether to include any reference to fossil fuels in the COP30 final text threatened to upend the UN climate summit.

After nearly two weeks of talks in the Amazonian city of Belem, the draft released by Brazil on Friday omitted both the phrase "fossil fuels" and the word "roadmap" — a term President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had previously championed.

Securing a deal is seen as crucial to accelerating cuts to emissions driving extreme weather and demonstrating that global cooperation can still function.

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said the text was "unacceptable" and warned the summit risked ending with no agreement.

"I am saying it with a heavy heart, but what is now on the table is clearly no deal," he told reporters.

Negotiations without result