Türkiye said on Friday that it has detained a private detective accused of working for Israel’s national intelligence agency Mossad. The suspect was detained in a joint operation with prosecutors and the police in Istanbul, according to security officials.

The National Intelligence Organization of Türkiye, or MIT, said that the suspect, identified as Serkan Cicek, was taken into custody during the operation code-named Metron Activity.

Security officials said he had been working for Mossad and was in contact with Faysal Rasheed, a member of Israel’s Online Operations Center.

Cicek allegedly admitted to carrying out surveillance in Istanbul, at Rasheed’s request, on a Palestinian activist who opposes Israel’s Middle East policies.

According to Turkish intelligence, Cicek — whose real name is Muhammet Fatih Keles — changed his name after falling heavily into debt and left his business career to establish a private firm, Pandora Detective Agency, in 2020.

He is said to have worked with Musa Kus, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for spying for Israel, and with lawyer Tugrulhan Dip, both of whom were found guilty of selling personal data from public records to detectives for profit.

Suspect received payment in crypto