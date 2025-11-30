WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills over 350 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Gaza authorities say Israeli attacks, despite the ceasefire, constitute systematic crimes intended to expand destruction and collectively punish the population.
Gaza authorities say Israeli attacks, despite the ceasefire, constitute systematic crimes. / Reuters
November 30, 2025

At least 357 Palestinians have been killed and 903 others wounded in Israeli attacks since a ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, local authorities said.

The majority of the victims were women and children, Gaza authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

The office said 38 people were arbitrarily detained by the Israeli army, documenting 591 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including direct gunfire towards civilians and their homes and tents, bombardment, and home demolitions.

These violations are proof of “the Israeli occupation’s insistence on undermining the agreement and creating a bloody reality on the ground that threatens security and stability in Gaza,” it added.

The repeated Israeli attacks despite the ceasefire “constitute systematic crimes intended to expand destruction and collectively punish the population, amounting to a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions,” the statement said.

The office called on US President Donald Trump, ceasefire mediators and guarantors, and the UN Security Council to take serious and effective action to halt the Israeli attacks and compel Tel Aviv to fully comply with the agreement.

The ceasefire deal, mediated by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, and backed by the US, came into force on October 10 to halt two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

