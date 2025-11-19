Elon Musk has attended a White House state dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking the tech executive’s first high-profile return to the East Room after months of public tension with US President Donald Trump.

The black-tie event, hosted by Trump on Tuesday evening, assembled a prominent mix of political leaders and corporate chiefs, according to a Newsmax report.

Attendees included Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, first lady Melania Trump, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The guest list extended beyond politics and business.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo was present, drawing a mention from the president, who told guests he had introduced Barron Trump to the athlete earlier in the evening.

Opening his remarks, Trump said: “This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world.”

Related TRT World - Elon Musk backs Conservative rebels, blasts GOP, teases a new party: What is the billionaire up to?

Trump-Musk disagreement

Musk’s appearance was notable given his June clash with the administration over Trump’s sprawling reconciliation proposal, formally called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.