AMERICAS
2 min read
Brazil's President Lula proposes cooperation with US to arrest crime leaders residing in Miami
The President told Trump that intelligence cooperation was needed, not weapons, to fight trafficking.
Brazil's President Lula proposes cooperation with US to arrest crime leaders residing in Miami
Brazil's Lula proposes US cooperation to arrest crime leaders living in Miami. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said he proposed cooperation with US President Donald Trump to arrest Brazilian crime organisation leaders living in the United States, particularly in Miami.

Speaking on a private Brazilian television channel Verdes Mares on Wednesday, Lula evaluated his Tuesday phone conversation with Trump, noting he offered collaboration to capture and detain Brazilian crime bosses residing in Miami.

Lula said he told Trump they should start detaining Brazilians living in the US who are involved in criminal activities.

The Brazilian leader said countries in the region need to coordinate efforts against gang leaders and traffickers involved in arms and drug smuggling.

RelatedTRT World - Lula says US-Brazil trade deal ‘guaranteed’ after meeting Trump at ASEAN Summit

Referring to US operations in the Caribbean against drug organisations, which have killed at least 83 people since September, Lula said he emphasised to Trump that they do not need weapons but intelligence and smart tactics to combat trafficking.

RECOMMENDED

Trump reportedly emphasised his willingness to work with Brazil and promised full support for joint initiatives targeting criminal organisations in the Tuesday call.

During the 40-minute call, trade negotiations between the two countries were also discussed, including Washington's 40 percent additional tariffs on certain Brazilian products.

Brazil described the conversation as "very productive," with Lula praising the US decision to remove the additional tariff as "very positive."

The call marks a significant easing of tensions following a trade crisis. Trump had initially imposed the additional tariffs, citing not only trade practices he deemed unfair but also the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, his political ally, who was recently sentenced to over 27 years in prison for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election to Lula.

RelatedTRT World - Brazil says Lula and Trump agree to boost joint efforts against organised crime
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians