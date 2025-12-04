Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said he proposed cooperation with US President Donald Trump to arrest Brazilian crime organisation leaders living in the United States, particularly in Miami.

Speaking on a private Brazilian television channel Verdes Mares on Wednesday, Lula evaluated his Tuesday phone conversation with Trump, noting he offered collaboration to capture and detain Brazilian crime bosses residing in Miami.

Lula said he told Trump they should start detaining Brazilians living in the US who are involved in criminal activities.

The Brazilian leader said countries in the region need to coordinate efforts against gang leaders and traffickers involved in arms and drug smuggling.

Referring to US operations in the Caribbean against drug organisations, which have killed at least 83 people since September, Lula said he emphasised to Trump that they do not need weapons but intelligence and smart tactics to combat trafficking.