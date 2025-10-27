AMERICAS
2 min read
Lula says US-Brazil trade deal ‘guaranteed’ after meeting Trump at ASEAN Summit
Lula says his talks with Trump were “frank and constructive,” signaling a thaw in relations as both leaders push to resolve tariff disputes and revive economic cooperation.
Lula says US-Brazil trade deal ‘guaranteed’ after meeting Trump at ASEAN Summit
Lula and Trump have discussed trade barriers and sanctions that have strained relations in recent years. / Reuters
October 27, 2025

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday that a trade agreement between Brazil and the United States is “guaranteed,” following his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

“Although he didn’t make any promise, he guaranteed to me that we will reach an agreement, a deal — and I think it’s going to be faster than many people are thinking,” Lula told reporters after the meeting.

The two leaders discussed trade barriers and sanctions that have strained relations in recent years. “We agreed that our teams will meet immediately to advance in the search for solutions to the tariffs and sanctions against Brazilian authorities,” Lula said in a post on X.

RelatedTRT World - Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials

Brazil’s strategic role in South America

Tensions between the two countries had escalated over 50 percent US tariffs on Brazilian exports and sanctions imposed on officials linked to former president Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump ally who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup.

RECOMMENDED

During the meeting, Lula also raised regional concerns, urging Trump to consider Brazil’s strategic role in South America.

“I told him that it would be extremely important to take into account Brazil’s position as the largest and most important economy in South America — we can help in the relationship with Venezuela,” Lula said.

“Pretty good deals”

Trump, for his part, struck an optimistic tone. “I think we should be able to make some pretty good deals for both countries,” he said after the talks.

Lula also announced that Brazil would support Malaysia’s bid to become a full member of BRICS, the emerging economies bloc that currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and five new members admitted earlier this year.

The Kuala Lumpur meeting marked a thaw in relations after years of trade friction and political tension between Washington and Brasília.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders