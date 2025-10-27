Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday that a trade agreement between Brazil and the United States is “guaranteed,” following his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

“Although he didn’t make any promise, he guaranteed to me that we will reach an agreement, a deal — and I think it’s going to be faster than many people are thinking,” Lula told reporters after the meeting.

The two leaders discussed trade barriers and sanctions that have strained relations in recent years. “We agreed that our teams will meet immediately to advance in the search for solutions to the tariffs and sanctions against Brazilian authorities,” Lula said in a post on X.

Brazil’s strategic role in South America

Tensions between the two countries had escalated over 50 percent US tariffs on Brazilian exports and sanctions imposed on officials linked to former president Jair Bolsonaro, a Trump ally who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup.