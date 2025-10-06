President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged US President Donald Trump to remove punitive tariffs on Brazil in the first-ever official talks between the two leaders.

After months of diplomatic animosity, Lula and Trump spoke for 30 minutes in a "friendly tone" and Lula raised the possibility of an in-person meeting in Malaysia next month, the Brazilian presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Lula "requested the removal" of tariffs imposed on his country's products and sanctions against Brazilian officials.

Diplomatic ties have become increasingly strained between Washington and Brasilia in recent months, with Trump angered over the trial and conviction of his ally, the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump has imposed a 50-percent tariff on Brazilian products and imposed sanctions against several top officials, including a top Supreme Court judge, to punish Brazil for what he termed a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

‘Good chemistry’

The phone call came after what first appeared to be a chance encounter on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month that led Trump to hail his "excellent chemistry" with Lula.

However the Estadao news site reported the brief run-in, which included a hug, was actually the result of an intensive behind-the-scenes "diplomatic operation."

The Brazilian presidency said Lula and Trump "recalled the good chemistry they had in New York" during their phone call.

The two leaders traded barbs in their UN speeches, with Lula slamming an "unacceptable" attack on the independence of Brazil's judiciary.