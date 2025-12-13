US President Donald Trump's special envoy will meet with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders in Berlin this weekend, the White House has said, as Washington presses for a plan to end Russia's bitter war with Kiev.

A White House official on Friday confirmed to AFP the accuracy of a Wall Street Journal report that envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Zelenskyy and European leaders over the weekend to discuss the status of peace negotiations.

Germany's government has said Berlin will host the leaders, including the heads of the European Union and NATO, next Monday in the hours after Zelenskyy attends a German-Ukrainian business forum with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Washington has been stepping up pressure on Kiev to reach an agreement.

Ukrainian officials said they recently sent Washington an updated plan building on Trump's original 28-point peace proposal to end the war that began in February 2022.

Trump's plan, publicly revealed last month, was accused of echoing Moscow's key demands, including Ukraine giving up crucial territory to Russia.