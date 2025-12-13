A young Palestinian man was injured during an Israeli forces’ raid on the village of Shuqba, west of Ramallah, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A WAFA correspondent said Israeli forces stormed the village with several military vehicles and raided a number of commercial shops, triggering confrontations with residents.

During the incursion, soldiers fired live ammunition, sound bombs and tear gas canisters.

The young man was injured by a sound bomb, with his condition described as moderate.

The raid in Shuqba came as Israeli forces carried out a series of assaults across several areas in the occupied West Bank on Friday night, including Tubas, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Jericho, local sources said.

In the town of Tammun, southeast of Tubas, Israeli forces entered with several military patrols and roamed multiple neighbourhoods.

Local sources said the forces raided the homes of former detainees before withdrawing, with no detentions reported.