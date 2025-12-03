Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports a plan to expand and legalise settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, local media has reported.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said on Wednesday that the information was obtained from the summary of the premier’s discussion in the National Security Council in early November regarding educational tools to confront the violence of the “Hilltop Youth” group in the West Bank.

Hilltop Youth is an extremist right-wing settler group active in seizing Palestinian land and carrying out attacks on civilians and their property in the occupied West Bank.

The official document “shows that Netanyahu supported the continued operation of these unofficial outposts, which receive government backing and are promoted by right-wing ministers as a tool to prevent Palestinian activity in Area C, which constitutes about 60 percent of the West Bank and is fully under Israeli control,” the paper said.

According to the document, the prime minister said that “the certified and supervised farms are a positive and necessary response to preserve Area C and to counter Palestinian activity there.”

Government officials who attended the meeting reported that Netanyahu also instructed ministries to accelerate the legal regulation of the settlement outposts.

Most of the grazing lands used by the settlement outposts are allocated to them by the Civil Administration, the arm of Israel’s defence ministry in the Palestinian territories, the newspaper said.

“The government has been working for years to formalise them, and this sector has grown to a point that they contain 70 to 100 sites, including more than 15 established since the start of the Gaza war on October 8, 2023,” it added.

The paper said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Settlement Minister Orit Strock have significantly expanded government funding for the outposts, sending tens of millions of shekels from state funds over the past three years.

Due to the illegal status of the settlement outposts, government funds have been directed to mobile equipment and security elements that support maintaining their presence on grazing lands, it added.

“Government officials view the outposts as a tool to counter Palestinian expansion in the West Bank amid renewed international pressure for a future Palestinian state,” the daily said.