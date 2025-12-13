Two people were killed overnight in a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian city of Saratov, Busargin said on Saturday.

In a statement on Telegram, Busargin said that the two people had been killed, along with an unspecified number of injured, in an attack on a residential building in the city.

Saratov, which is located on the Volga River around 625 km (388 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has come under repeated attack in recent years by drones targeting its local oil refinery and a major nearby airbase.