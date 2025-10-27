Venezuela has said that it thwarted what it called a CIA-linked plot to attack a US warship anchored in Trinidad and blame the government in Caracas.

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in a statement on Monday that he had advised the government in Trinidad of the "false-flag" operation.

A false flag attack is an operation when an act is carried out in such a way that a different party appears responsible.

The claim came a day after Venezuela said it had arrested what it called mercenaries linked to the CIA.

"On our territory a criminal cell financed by the CIA and linked to this covert operation is being dismantled," Gil said.

US President Donald Trump said recently he has approved covert action in Venezuela and is considering launching operations on Venezuelan territory.

That would be in addition to a US naval deployment in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela, which has seen US forces launch 10 attacks on what Washington called "drug smuggling" boats, with 43 people killed.

Venezuela says the ultimate goal of the US deployment is the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.

The US deployment features seven warships which will be joined by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, the world's biggest.