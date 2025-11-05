Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin has met in Istanbul with a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al Hayya, head of the group’s Political Bureau Negotiation Committee, and discussed the path to be followed in implementing the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire plan.
During the meeting on Wednesday, the Hamas delegation expressed gratitude to Türkiye, and particularly to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for Ankara’s mediation efforts and its role as a guarantor in securing and monitoring the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to security sources.
Hamas committed to ceasefire
The delegation reaffirmed Hamas’s commitment to the ceasefire despite what it described as repeated violations by Israel during the truce period.
Both sides discussed the steps needed to ensure the ceasefire process continues smoothly and explored ways to address ongoing challenges.
They also exchanged views on the implementation of the next phases of the ceasefire plan.
The meeting further covered Türkiye’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to Gaza and its efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the territory.
Kalin briefed the delegation on coordination with international organisations to facilitate additional aid deliveries to the enclave.