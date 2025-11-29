Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister said that Islamabad is poised to reopen a key border crossing with Afghanistan to allow the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid, weeks after deadly clashes shut down movement between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Islamabad, Ishaq Dar said the UN had formally requested permission to resume aid shipments into Afghanistan.

Pakistan sealed the Torkham and Chaman crossings on October 12, after Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group carried out deadly attacks inside Pakistan.

TTP is an alliance of several terror groups formed in 2007 that primarily targets Pakistan.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has been asked by Islamabad to rein in TTP terrorists operating from Kabul and carrying out terror attacks against Pakistan.

The violence perpetrated by terrorist groups, especially TTP, within Pakistan has significantly strained its relations with the Afghan Taliban.

The latter returned to power in Kabul following the withdrawal of US-led forces in 2021.