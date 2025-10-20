Australia and the US have signed a critical minerals and rare earths agreement worth $8.5 billion during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's White House visit.

"This is an $8.5 billion dollar pipeline that we have ready to go," Albanese said on Monday as he met with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Albanese praised the bilateral ties, saying that Canberra will "continue to take every opportunity to improve the relationship even further."

"Today's agreement on critical minerals and rare earths is just taking it to the next level," he said. Albanese said the agreement included both parties contributing $1 billion over the next six months "with projects that are immediately available."

He said the projects fall into three categories which include joint ventures, US-led investments within Australia, and Australian-run projects.

Albanese said the effort is part of Canberra’s Future Made in Australia plan aimed at strengthening supply chains with allies and adding value by processing rather than merely exporting raw materials.

Defence partnership