A senior Saudi official called to “stop redefining” the Gaza ceasefire and avoid renegotiating terms already endorsed by the UN Security Council.

“We cannot be open to redefinition and renegotiation of what we have already agreed to and also what was issued as a Security Council resolution that was passed and welcomed by all parties,” Manal Radwan, Minister Plenipotentiary at the Saudi Foreign Ministry, told the Doha Forum 2025 on Sunday.

“So we cannot go back and redefine what we mean by ceasefire, what we mean even by disarmament, what we mean by a Palestinian-led process in governing Gaza.”

Radwan said that altering key principles risks placing the region on a “sidetrack” that focuses on tactical details while losing sight of the core of the conflict.

“We cannot be redefining these things back and forth and getting ourselves into a sidetrack that gets us into so many details about what, who, when, and we lose sight of the overall and the core of the conflict,” she said.

“Almost everyone in the international community agrees that the two-state solution is the only solution forward,” she said. “If that is so, then it is asking people what it is that they are going to do to bring this implementation and make it possible.”

Gaza cannot be treated in isolation

Radwan warned against viewing Gaza as a standalone crisis, stressing that the enclave is part of the broader Palestinian question.

“First of all, Gaza is not a case on its own,” she said. “Gaza is about the Palestinian conflict. It is not just about Gaza.”