Israel's prime minister has said his country is in charge of its own security and isn't an American protectorate as he prepared to discuss progress on Gaza’s ceasefire agreement with US Vice President JD Vance.

Netanyahu’s remarks on Wednesday, ahead of his meeting with Vance, appeared aimed at Israeli objections to the presence of an envisioned international security force in Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza truce plan.

“We are not a protectorate of the United States. Israel is the one that will decide on its security,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office as he headed into the meeting.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting's start, Vance acknowledged that the road to peace is strewn with huge hurdles but at the same time tried to maintain the buoyant tone he sounded on Tuesday on his arrival in Israel.

After the meeting, Netanyahu and Vance also rejected claims that Israel is an American “client state” and emphasised their partnership in working to implement Washington’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

“We don’t want in Israel a vassal state, and that’s not what Israel is. We want a partnership; we want an ally,”

Netanyahu also pushed back against perceptions that Israel acts under US direction.