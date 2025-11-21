ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
India's home-built fighter jet crashes at Dubai air show, killing pilot
This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric engines. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024.
India's home-built fighter jet crashes at Dubai air show, killing pilot
The Tejas warplane executed a low roll before crashing in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the show site, the eyewitness said. / Social Media
November 21, 2025

An Indian-built fighter jet of the Indian Air Force, Tejas, crashed at the Dubai air show on Friday, an Indian Air Force spokesperson said.

According to the Dubai Media Office, a pilot was killed in the accident, which prompted an immediate response from rescue teams who swiftly managed the scene to ensure safety and containment.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the cause of the crash, but investigations are expected to follow as the aviation community mourns the loss.

A witness said the fighter jet was flying at a low altitude at around 2:15 pm (1015 GMT) before coming down in ball of fire.

Footage from the site showed black smoke rising from the crash site.

RECOMMENDED

This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric engines. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024.

“A Tejas fighter jet crashed … during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show,” Indian broadcaster NDTV also reported.

A video of the crash was shared by the Press Trust of India.

"A Tejas fighter jet taking part in the Dubai Air Show nosedived during an aerial display and crashed this afternoon. The HAL-manufactured aircraft went down ... while performing manoeuvres in front of a large audience," it said on US social media platform X.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package