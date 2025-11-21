An Indian-built fighter jet of the Indian Air Force, Tejas, crashed at the Dubai air show on Friday, an Indian Air Force spokesperson said.

According to the Dubai Media Office, a pilot was killed in the accident, which prompted an immediate response from rescue teams who swiftly managed the scene to ensure safety and containment.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the cause of the crash, but investigations are expected to follow as the aviation community mourns the loss.

A witness said the fighter jet was flying at a low altitude at around 2:15 pm (1015 GMT) before coming down in ball of fire.

Footage from the site showed black smoke rising from the crash site.