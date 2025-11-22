An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed one person on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry said, in the latest attack on the area despite a nearly year-long ceasefire.

In a statement, the ministry said that "an Israeli enemy strike" on a vehicle in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, south Lebanon, killed one person.

The ministry also said that a grenade launched by an Israeli drone in the southern town of Shaqra wounded five people.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incidents.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency identified the killed man as Kamel Reda Qarnabash, saying he was driving his vehicle in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah when the strike hit.