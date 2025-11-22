WAR ON GAZA
Israeli strikes kill two in south Lebanon as ceasefire violations mount
Lebanon accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024 by continuing its strikes and maintaining forces inside its territory.
(FILE) Smoke rises in south Lebanon after an Israeli strike on November 2, 2025. / Reuters
November 22, 2025

An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed one person on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry said, in the latest attack on the area despite a nearly year-long ceasefire.

In a statement, the ministry said that "an Israeli enemy strike" on a vehicle in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, south Lebanon, killed one person.

The ministry also said that a grenade launched by an Israeli drone in the southern town of Shaqra wounded five people.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incidents.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency identified the killed man as Kamel Reda Qarnabash, saying he was driving his vehicle in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah when the strike hit.

Earlier on Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said that an "Israeli enemy strike" on a vehicle in Froun killed one person.

Lebanon has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024 by continuing its strikes and maintaining forces inside its territory.

According to the health ministry, more than 330 people have been killed in Lebanon and 945 wounded since the ceasefire.

An Israeli strike on Tuesday night on the Ain al-Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees in southern Lebanon killed 13 people.

A secondary school in the camp said in a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday that two of its students were killed, publishing an image of two adolescent boys.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
