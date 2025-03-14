President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukrainian troops in the Russian region of Kursk to "surrender" as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russian leader of seeking to sabotage a ceasefire initiative.

US President Donald Trump urged Putin to spare the lives of the Ukrainian troops as he said his envoy had held "productive" talks with Russia's leader on a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

"We are sympathetic to President Trump's call," Putin said in remarks broadcast on Russian television.

"If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment," Putin said.

'Horrible massacre'

Earlier in the day, Trump said he had "very good and productive" call with Putin, expressing optimism about ending the war in Ukraine.