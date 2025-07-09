Turkish companies will carry out oil and gas exploration in Pakistan’s offshore reserves, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during an official visit to Islamabad.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday, Fidan emphasised Ankara’s intent to deepen economic and energy ties with Islamabad, particularly in strategic sectors.

"Türkiye and Pakistan are working toward increasing their bilateral trade volume to $5 billion," Fidan said. "We are also assessing cooperation in key areas including mining, oil, natural gas, and rare earth elements."

Fidan highlighted an energy agreement signed in April between the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Pakistan’s national oil companies as a “highly significant step forward” in expanding bilateral cooperation.

Thanks to this agreement, Turkish and Pakistani firms will be able to jointly explore oil and gas in Pakistan’s offshore zones—an unprecedented move in the history of Turkish-Pakistani energy collaboration.

“This is one of the outcomes of the more institutionalised approach we are working to establish,” he added.

A deepening partnership

Ishaq Dar said Islamabad and Ankara agreed to bolster further cooperation in a range of areas, including the economy, defence industry, energy, and infrastructure.