Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists mount in occupied West Bank, Gaza: PSJ
Palestinian Journalists Syndicate report warns that Israeli forces and illegal settlers intensified attacks on journalists in November, placing media crews under growing danger in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
Mourners react next to the body of freelance Palestinian journalist Mahmoud Wadi at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, in Gaza on December 2, 2025. / Reuters
December 7, 2025

Israeli forces and illegal settlers committed 57 violations and assaults against journalists in the occupied West Bank and Gaza in November, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) said on Saturday.

The syndicate said the violations reflect "continued systematic escalation aimed at preventing media crews from carrying out their professional duties."

A monthly report from the organisation's Committee on Press Freedoms said the violations comprised "dangerous patterns directly targeting journalistic work and endangering journalists' lives."

Two journalists in Tulkarem and Gaza were injured by live ammunition and plastic bullets while reporting in the field, according to the report.

Illegal Israeli settlers played a central role in severe assaults witnessed across various areas of the occupied West Bank, the report said.

They carried out 22 assaults against journalists, including preventing coverage, chasing journalists, beating them with sticks, throwing stones and brandishing weapons.

Detentions, raids and equipment seizures

The report also documented 16 cases of detention and obstruction of journalistic work, six cases of direct physical assault, four cases of equipment confiscation and forced deletion of materials, and two cases of weapons being pointed directly at journalists.

Two cases of vehicle destruction and confiscation were recorded, along with one journalist's arrest, a home raid and a journalist being brought before the court.

Mohammed al Lahham, head of the Press Freedoms Committee at the PJS, said the figures "reflect a clear policy aimed at silencing Palestinian journalists."

He called for increased international pressure on Israel to stop daily attacks and provide international protection for Palestinian journalists.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others in Gaza in a two-year war that came to a halt under a ceasefire deal on October 10.

At least 1,088 Palestinians have also been killed and 10,700 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory since October 2023. Over 20,500 people have also been arrested.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
