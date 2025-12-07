Israeli forces and illegal settlers committed 57 violations and assaults against journalists in the occupied West Bank and Gaza in November, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) said on Saturday.

The syndicate said the violations reflect "continued systematic escalation aimed at preventing media crews from carrying out their professional duties."

A monthly report from the organisation's Committee on Press Freedoms said the violations comprised "dangerous patterns directly targeting journalistic work and endangering journalists' lives."

Two journalists in Tulkarem and Gaza were injured by live ammunition and plastic bullets while reporting in the field, according to the report.

Illegal Israeli settlers played a central role in severe assaults witnessed across various areas of the occupied West Bank, the report said.

They carried out 22 assaults against journalists, including preventing coverage, chasing journalists, beating them with sticks, throwing stones and brandishing weapons.

Detentions, raids and equipment seizures