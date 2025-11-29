POLITICS
Mass protests in Germany against new AfD youth wing
Demonstrators in Giessen block roads and force a two-hour delay as the AfD replaces its disbanded youth group with a new organisation.
Thousands of protesters blocked the AfD’s launch of a new youth wing in Giessen, delaying the event for hours. / Reuters
November 29, 2025

A major meeting to launch the new youth wing of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was delayed for more than two hours after thousands of protesters blocked access to the venue in the central town of Giessen.

Police on Saturday were deployed in large numbers as anti-AfD demonstrators gathered from early morning, beating drums, blowing whistles, and chanting outside the hall where the event was scheduled.

The protest group Resist said it had mobilised around 15,000 people and blocked several access routes to the venue.

The AfD became Germany’s main opposition party in February’s general election with more than 20 percent of the vote and is aiming for further gains in state elections next year, particularly in its eastern strongholds.

New youth wing replaces banned group

The new organisation will replace the Junge Alternative (JA), which was disbanded earlier this year after being designated an extremist group by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency.

The JA had been repeatedly involved in scandals, including racist slogans and meetings with neo-Nazis.

The new youth wing is expected to adopt the name Generation Deutschland or Youth Germania.

In May, Germany’s domestic security agency classified the AfD as a “right-wing extremist” organisation, intensifying debate over whether the party should be banned.

Experts say the new youth wing is set to mirror, and possibly exceed, the radicalism of its predecessor.

