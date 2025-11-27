WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye offers condolences after Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in years kills dozens
Ankara says it is deeply saddened by the blaze that tore through a Tai Po residential complex, killing at least 83 people and injuring dozens more.
Türkiye offers condolences after Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in years kills dozens
People walk past the fire scene at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, on November 27, 2025. / AP
November 27, 2025

Türkiye has extended condolences to Hong Kong as dozens of people were killed in a fire at a residential complex in Tai Po district.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that Ankara is “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives caused by the fire that broke out on Wednesday.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of the PRC (People's Republic of China),” the statement added.

In Hong Kong's worst fire in years, at least 83 people, including a firefighter, have died, and 76 others were injured, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper. Many are still missing as fire teams continue operations.

RECOMMENDED

Flames were still visible in some of the eight-building apartment complex's almost 2,000 units well over 24 hours after the fire broke out, with crews still spraying water over the blackened exteriors.

Residents of Wang Fuk Court, located in Hong Kong's northern district of Tai Po, told AFP that they did not hear any fire alarms and had to go door-to-door to alert neighbours to the danger.

"The fire spread so quickly. I saw one hose trying to save several buildings, and I felt it was far too slow," said a man surnamed Suen.

The toll could yet rise further, with city leader John Lee saying in the early hours of Thursday that 279 people were unaccounted for.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance