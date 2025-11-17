Germany announced on Monday it will lift restrictions on arms exports to Israel, citing a "stabilised ceasefire" in Gaza and recent diplomatic progress in the region.

The decision takes effect on November 24th and returns the country to case-by-case review of arms export applications to Israel, government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius told the German press agency DPA.

Kornelius said the government based its decision on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has held since October 10.

He also pointed to efforts toward a sustainable peace and increased humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz ordered the restrictions on August 8, halting approval of arms exports that could be used in the Gaza war.