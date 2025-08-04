WAR ON GAZA
Senior German lawmaker pushes Merz for Israel sanctions
The call by Siemtje Moeller, the deputy leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) parliamentary faction, reflects a sharpening of rhetoric from Berlin against Israel over its atrocities in Gaza.
Moeller says that Israeli statements that there were no restrictions on aid to Gaza were not convincing. / AA
August 4, 2025

A senior lawmaker in German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition said Berlin should consider sanctions on Israel, including a partial suspension of weapons exports or the suspension of a European Union-wide political agreement.

The call on Monday by Siemtje Moeller, the deputy leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) parliamentary faction, reflects a sharpening of rhetoric from Berlin against Israel which has yet to yield any major policy changes, however.

Moeller, whose SPD joined a coalition with Merz's conservatives this year, wrote a letter to SPD lawmakers after returning from a trip to Israel with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul last week.

"My assessment is that the Israeli government will move little without pressure. If such concrete improvements fail to materialise in the near future, there must be consequences," she said in the letter, seen by Reuters.

Recognition of a Palestinian state should not be "taboo", she said, adding that Israeli statements that there were no restrictions on aid to Gaza were not convincing.

At the same time, Moeller demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages held by Hamas. She said Hamas must no longer play a role in the political future in Gaza.

Western nations have intensified efforts to exert pressure on Israel, with Britain, Canada and France signalling their readiness to recognise a Palestinian state in Israeli-occupied territory at the United Nations General Assembly this September.

Israel has criticised France, Britain and Canada, saying their decision will reward Hamas.

Critics argue that Germany’s response remains overly cautious, shaped by an enduring sense of historical guilt for the Holocaust and reinforced by pro-Israel sentiment in influential media circles, weakening the West’s collective ability to apply meaningful pressure on Israel.

RelatedTRT Global - US threatens to deny $1.9B in state disaster funds for Israel boycotters

Israel's air and ground war on densely populated Gaza has since killed more than 60,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, according to enclave health officials.

A growing number of civilians are dying from starvation and malnutrition due to the Israeli blockade, Gaza health authorities say, with images of starving children shocking the world and intensifying criticism of Israel over its curbs on aid into the enclave.

SOURCE:REUTERS
