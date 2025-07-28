Two American nationals—a US government employee and a senior banker—have been barred from leaving China in recent weeks, marking a sharp escalation in the use of Beijing’s “exit bans” even as the two sides prepare to start a fresh round of trade talks in Sweden on Monday.

The moves come amid lingering geopolitical rivalry between the US and China and have prompted corporate travel restrictions and renewed warnings about the risks faced by American citizens operating in China.

The bans coincided with revelations that a US-based engineer with dual Chinese and American citizenship pleaded guilty to stealing sensitive military technologies for China, further fueling speculation over potential tit-for-tat measures.

While some observers suggest the cases may be linked, analysts cautioned against drawing premature conclusions.

“From China’s perspective, there is no shift in policy, but rather a consistent application of legal standards,” Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Beijing-based Taihe Institute, told TRT World. He said the exit bans are viewed in Beijing as “individual judicial matters.”

Rorry Daniels, Managing Director at Asia Society Policy Institute, described the trend as part of a “disturbing climate of mutual mistrust”. At the same time, James Zimmerman, a lawyer in Beijing and former chairman of American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China), noted that the legal tool has existed since the 1980s.

Two Americans blocked from leaving China

The US State Department confirmed on July 22 that a US Patent and Trademark Office employee has been barred from leaving China for over three months. The man, also a US Army veteran , reportedly failed to declare his government affiliation on a visa application.

According to The New York Times , the employee travelled to Chengdu, the capital city of China’s southwestern Sichuan province, in April to visit family but was intercepted by Ministry of State Security (MSS) officers. The report stated that the MSS officers seized his passport, credit card, and personal devices and interrogated him about his military service maintaining Black Hawk helicopters. Although his passport was later returned, he has been barred from leaving.

Shortly before, Mao Chenyue, a Shanghai-born US citizen and Wells Fargo managing director, was placed under an exit ban while on a business trip to China. She has been unable to return to the US, and Wells Fargo has since suspended all employee travel to China.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Mao’s travel restriction, saying it was part of a “criminal investigation,” but declined to provide details. “Everyone in China, whether Chinese or foreign, must abide by Chinese laws,” said spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

Legal tool or political leverage?

Chinese authorities argue that exit bans are lawful tools used to support investigations, prevent flight risks, and uphold national security.

“Exit bans are commonly used in investigations to prevent witnesses or suspects viewed as flight risks from exiting mainland China,” Zimmerman told TRT World.

“Most of the time, there is a legitimate legal basis, but there are indeed instances of misuse, including for political reasons,” he noted.

Tangen, on the other hand, asserted that “China upholds the rule of law and handles entry and exit affairs in accordance with legal procedures,” adding that similar practices exist in the US, EU, and UK.

“Chinese nationals have faced prosecution abroad for offences ranging from money laundering to cyber espionage. Legal accountability crosses borders.”

Zimmerman acknowledged the legal framework but pointed to concerns over a lack of transparency and “the absence of a workable bail system” that makes lifting an exit ban difficult.

He also highlighted the rising use of exit bans by China’s Central Commission on Disciplinary Inspection (CCDI) in corruption probes, including those involving foreign-linked firms or executives with past connections to Chinese government officials or state-owned enterprises.

Daniels, meanwhile, emphasised the ambiguity around how individuals become targets. “Americans doing business in China are now being caught in the crossfire and subject to China’s extremely opaque legal system,” she warned. “Without real due process, there is always an open question that detentions of Americans in China are state-directed to build leverage with the US government.”

“It’s difficult to build a good risk mitigation strategy because it’s not clear how one becomes a target for an exit ban,” she said. “More transparency would help prevent a chilling effect on business travel.”