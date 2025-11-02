Record-breaking rains and flash floods in central Vietnam have killed at least 35 people and left five missing, officials said on Sunday, as authorities struggle to respond to one of the region’s worst deluges in decades.

Torrential rain has battered Vietnam’s coastal provinces since last weekend, dumping up to 1.7 meters of rain in just 24 hours — the heaviest downpour ever recorded in the region, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA).

The fatalities were reported in Hue, Da Nang, Lam Dong, and Quang Tri provinces, where floodwaters have submerged homes, roads, and farmlands.

In Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage site, floodwaters rose to waist level, forcing residents to navigate the ancient town by wooden boats.

“Everyone is in shock after the flood,” said local resident Chuong Nguyen, 43. “People were preparing, but they didn’t expect the water to rise so high.”