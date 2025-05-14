After nearly four decades of bloodshed and violence, the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has formally declared its dissolution and the laying down of arms.

The announcement on Monday brings to a close one of the bloodiest chapters in modern Türkiye’s history, one marked by tens of thousands of deaths, devastated communities, and a national security challenge that spanned generations.

But the decision did not come out of nowhere. It is the result of a long and complex evolution—one that reflects not only Türkiye’s relentless counterterrorism efforts but also its transformation as a nation. A new military doctrine, cutting-edge defence technology, smart intelligence coordination, diplomatic assertiveness, and targeted investments in underdeveloped regions all played a role.

Related TRT Global - A historic blow to terror: PKK declares dissolution and disarmament

Relentless military pressure and modernised tactics

At the heart of Türkiye’s victory over the PKK is a remarkable military transformation. In the past, the country’s fight against terrorism relied heavily on ground troops and fixed strategies, often in treacherous terrain and with limited technological advantages. That began to change in the 2010s, as Türkiye launched a massive overhaul of its armed forces. The rise of the domestic defence industry allowed Türkiye to manufacture its own drones, guided munitions, surveillance systems, and secure communication technologies.

By the early 2020s, Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles—most notably the Anka, Bayraktar TB2 and later the more advanced Akinci—were regularly used to identify and eliminate PKK terrorist targets in remote mountain regions, both within Türkiye and across the Iraqi border. Combined with the establishment of permanent military outposts high in the southeastern mountains, supported by surveillance and long-range strike capability, the PKK’s traditional areas of control became increasingly inaccessible. The group that once used mobility and secrecy as its strongest assets now found itself visible, vulnerable, and increasingly isolated.

But firepower alone was not enough. Behind the scenes, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) led a quiet revolution in the state’s capacity to wage information warfare. Real-time coordination between intelligence and military forces allowed for surgical operations that dismantled the PKK’s leadership and logistical networks. High-ranking operatives were systematically eliminated or captured. PKK's so-called safe havens raided. Cross-border operations, once controversial, became a regular and highly effective tactic.

Strategic international isolation

Meanwhile, the Turkish state expanded its war on terror to the diplomatic arena. Years of steady pressure on international partners—especially in Europe and the Middle East—began to pay off.

The PKK’s ability to operate freely in foreign capitals, launder money, and fundraise under various political covers diminished significantly. Türkiye’s growing geopolitical clout meant its concerns were increasingly taken seriously by global powers.

Through economic ties, energy diplomacy, and regional partnerships, Ankara slowly choked off the PKK’s support networks abroad.

Socioeconomic investments in the southeast

However, what truly turned the tide was the government’s strategic investment in the very region the PKK had long claimed to represent. Throughout the 2010s and 2020s, southeastern Türkiye saw an unprecedented wave of development. Crumbling roads gave way to highways.

Remote villages gained access to healthcare and education. Local industries received incentives to grow. New universities opened their doors to students who, in a previous generation, might have seen no future beyond joining the insurgency. Urban renewal projects, job creation programs, and expanded cultural freedoms changed the social fabric of cities like Diyarbakir, Mardin, and Sirnak.